Hayden Hackney has been a standout performer for Middlesbrough during the 2023/24 season.

Michael Carrick's confidence in the 21-year-old is evident, with the midfielder starting 18 of his 19 Championship appearances this term. He will almost certainly be in the starting XI whenever he's available this time around.

Boro are currently 12th in the table, four points adrift of Hull City, who occupy the final play-off berth, and Hackney could have an important part to play between now and the end of the season.

Hayden Hackney linked with Middlesbrough exit

Unsurprisingly, the young midfielder has caught the eye of Premier League clubs over the past year.

According to The Echo, Liverpool were considering a January move for Hackney, whose versatility could suit the Reds' highly energetic midfield.

With 66 successful passes per 90 and 89 touches, as per FotMob, the 21-year-old's technical ability is well-suited for the top flight.

Tottenham are also understood to be interested in the Boro midfielder. The Evening Standard claim Spurs are ready to rival Manchester United and Liverpool for his signature, with a summer swoop on the cards.

It's believed Middlesbrough are reluctant to allow Hackney to depart, although there's an acceptance that he will eventually leave Teesside.

The Englishman is attractive to City, Liverpool and Spurs, with bigger clubs struggling to fill their quota of homegrown players.

For Boro, a bidding war would be the ideal situation. Having some of the Premier League's elite vying for Hackney could see a significant transfer fee arrive in the North East.

Hayden Hackney wage at Middlesbrough

Despite Hackney being a local lad, he cannot be expected to stay in the Championship.

A footballer's career is incredibly short, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League cannot be passed up. A long contract with the likes of Spurs, Liverpool or Manchester United is, without a doubt, life-changing for him and his family.

According to Capology and their estimations, Hackney's current wage is estimated to be £6,500-a-week - a Premier League side would more than likely quadruple his current salary.

For example, former Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott - now of AFC Bournemouth - is estimated to earn £40,000-a-week. No matter how connected a player can be with a club, money certainly talks in the modern game.

Hayden Hackney contract at Middlesbrough

Luckily for Carrick and Boro, Hackney signed a contract extension in June 2023, keeping him at the Riverside until the summer of 2027 - it's not crystal clear whether the above estimations take this contract into account, with the wages detailed feeling particularly low.

With three years remaining on his current contract, the club is in a strong position if any of the Premier League's top teams attempt to test their resolve.

Boro's promotion ambitions could also help. If Carrick can steer his side to a play-off victory, Premier League football would boost their chances of keeping Hackney longer term. Then, come the start of 2025, looking to agree new terms with the midfielder would be the ideal situation.