Middlesbrough finally got back to winning ways on Friday night, and in some fashion, too.

In recent weeks, Boro's promotion hopes have taken a big hit as they hit a patch of rocky form.

They were winless heading into Friday night's clash with Norwich City, for example, having drawn away at Bristol City, and having been beaten by Burnley and Huddersfield Town in the two matches prior to that.

There were no such worries of another poor result on Friday night, though, with Aaron Ramsey firing Boro ahead early on in the clash.

Hayden Hackney's first Riverside Stadium goal, and a brace from Cameron Archer made it 4-1 heading into the break, and Chuba Akpom's 49th minute goal ensured it was a handsome victory for Michael Carrick's side.

What was Hayden Hackney's reaction to the Norwich City clash?

Naturally, having scored his first goal at the club's home stadium, midfielder Hayden Hackney was in fine mood after the match.

Of course, having previously scored against Wigan earlier this season, he is familiar with finding the back of the net, but it must have been special to do so at home.

With that in mind, the midfielder, who featured for 63 minutes in the Norwich clash, issued the following message on social media.

"What a feeling!" Hackney wrote on Instagram.

"First goal at the Riverside🤩.

"Back to winning ways 🥰.

"3 pts ☑️ @theboroofficial #UTB."

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship now?

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, the club's poor recent run of form saw another promotion contender in Luton Town leapfrog them in the table.

That remains the case following Friday night's victory, with Boro currently fourth, and Luton third.

Boro are just three points behind the Hatters, though, and with a superior goal difference, are well positioned to capitalise on any slip ups that Rob Edwards' side make.

It does appear, though, that any hopes of automatic promotion are gone.

Sheffield United, in second place, although within touching distance not too long ago, now sit eight points clear with just four games remaining.

The Blades also have a game in hand, meaning that gap could, in theory, be extended to 11 points.

The key thing for Middlesbrough now, then, is surely to find some form heading into the play-offs, with momentum going a long way to helping achieve success once they begin.