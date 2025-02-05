Middlesbrough duo Ben Doak and Hayden Hackney both showed their appreciation of Emmanuel Latte Lath after he completed a move to Atlanta United.

The 26-year-old joined Boro in the summer of 2023, and he has enjoyed a successful 18 months at the Riverside Stadium, which included scoring 16 goals in his first season.

Latte Lath continued to impress in the current campaign, finding the net 11 times in 29 appearances, before his move to America was confirmed on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough duo react to Emmanuel Latte Lath message

After his departure was announced, Latte Lath sent an emotional message to the Boro supporters on Instagram, as he thanked them for the way they had helped him settle in England.

The Ivory Coast international explained how he had improved as a player and a person during his time on Teesside, as he prepares for the new MLS season.

As you would expect, Latte Lath’s message brought plenty of responses, and that included former teammates Doak and Hackney.

The duo both sent a love heart and crying emoji to Latte Lath, who shows that he was a respected figure in the dressing room prior to the transfer.

Middlesbrough can cope without Emmanuel Latte Lath

With Carrick’s side firmly in the mix for a top six finish, there’s no doubt that promotion is the aim for Middlesbrough this season.

Championship Table (as of 5/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 31 4 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 30 10 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42 9 Bristol City 30 3 42 10 Sheffield Wednesday 30 -3 42

Of course, selling your top scorer is not usually going to help on that front, and Latte Lath will be missed at Boro. His speed and coolness in front of goal made him a valuable asset, which is why Atlanta were convinced to splash out a big sum to bring him in.

But, the pleasing thing for Boro is that they did replace him, with a deal struck for Kelechi Iheanacho who joined from Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

Furthermore, Tommy Conway is now back after injury, so Boro do have two attackers who should be able to score goals during the run-in.

Whether they can make up for Latte Lath’s absence remains to be seen, but, even with the striker leaving, Carrick will surely feel he has a group that is full of quality by Championship standards, and they now need to prove that on a consistent basis.

Boro have a free weekend coming up following their FA Cup exit, with their next game coming in seven days' time against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.