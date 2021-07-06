Hayden Coulson to Ipswich Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Hayden Coulson looks set for a busy summer with his future hanging in the balance.

According to reports from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are one club who are interested in making a move for the Middlesbrough man ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old has found regular starts hard to come by under Neil Warnock, meaning that a move to the Tractorboys could be a genuine possibility.

So would Ipswich Town be a good destination for the Middlesbrough man? We run the rule over this potential deal.

Is it a good potential move?

I think that this would be a great move.

Hayden Coulson is a player of genuine quality but after falling out of favour under Neil Warnock it seems that he could be set for a move away as he seeks more regular first team football.

Given Ipswich Town’s hopes of securing promotion from League One this term it’s easy to see why this is a move that would appeal.

Would he start?

It’d be a huge surprise if Hayden Coulson wasn’t a first team regular at Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old can play at left-back and as a left-winger, while also having the potential to be utilised in a more central role if called upon.

Coulson is a Championship quality player and so under Paul Cook I’d expect him to be a key player in the club’s promotion push.

What does he offer?

The main attributes that Hayden Coulson will bring is pace and energy.

The left-sided player is as speedy as they come, while also being more than comfortable getting on the ball and looking to take on his marker.

Going forward Coulson can be a real handful and so if Ipswich Town are looking for an attack-minded option at left-back or further forward then there’s no doubt that the 23-year-old could be the ideal man to join the club, particularly given that he’s only going to get better.