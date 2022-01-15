Hayden Carter reveals his personal aims at Portsmouth

Hayden Carter has joined Portsmouth on loan from Blackburn Rovers for the rest of the season.

The precocious centre back has swapped one promotion push for another and will be hoping to turn some heads with his performances under Danny Cowley.

Carter’s deal at Ewood Park expires at the end of the season, according to Transfermarkt, meaning that it is a very important loan move for the 22-year-old.

Carter made five league starts for Blackburn in the first half of the season, most recently in the club’s 7-0 home defeat to Fulham in early November.

The 22-year-old may have to bide his time for first team opportunities at Fratton Park but he had no lack of ambition when he spoke to the club’s media team.

Carter said: “Personally, I want to play as many games as possible and wins as many games as possible, keep as many clean sheets and do well personally.

“But the main objective is to come here and help the club get back to where it belongs in the higher divisions, so promotion would be the main aim.”

Pompey are unbeaten in their last ten League One matches and have reduced the gap between themselves and the play-offs to six points as a result.

The Verdict

Cowley’s men have played fewer than the majority of teams around them and will need to use their squad sensibly to ensure they make the most of their games in hand.

They have the chance to get one over a direct rival when they host Milton Keynes Dons this afternoon, with Carter likely to observe from the sidelines before stepping into the current back three system.

Portsmouth are sandwiched in the middle of a very high profile chasing pack in League One this term, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle join them in the four spots outside of the top six in a fascinating spectacle to see who prevails.

Cowley has an excellent record at developing younger players and Blackburn will be confident that Carter will end the season better prepared in pursuing a career in the EFL.