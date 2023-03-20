Blackburn Rovers centre-back Hayden Carter has taken to Twitter to express his disappointment regarding his side's 3-2 FA Cup loss against Sheffield United yesterday afternoon.

Rovers managed to take the lead twice at Bramall Lane, going ahead through Ben Brereton Diaz's penalty in the 22nd minute before they were pegged back through Sam Gallagher's own goal just six minutes later.

They retook the lead on the hour mark with Sammie Szmodics making the most of Gallagher's through ball - but were unable to hold on with Oli McBurnie equalising for the hosts before Tommy Doyle's long-range strike in stoppage time sealed the victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men.

Previously just 10 minutes away from sealing their place at Wembley, they will now have to focus solely on the league, with Rovers boosting their chances of securing a top-six spot in midweek following their 2-1 victory against Reading.

They missed several chances against Paul Ince's men but still managed to come out on top in the end and that could end up being crucial, with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side falling just short of the play-offs last season following their decline during the latter stages of 2021/22.

And Carter is now focused on the Championship despite yesterday's disappointment, sending an emotional message to his side's supporters following the game.

He posted: "Absolutely gutted about today and sorry we couldn’t hold on to get the result you all deserved.

"9 big ones to go in the league and we’ll give everything we’ve got. Thank you for the support today, it was incredible."

The Verdict:

Blackburn showed real heart yesterday and you have to feel a little bit sorry for them - because they couldn't do much about Doyle's winner considering the quality of the midfielder's shot.

The one positive they can take is the fact they can now devote their concentration to the league and that could be important for them - because they won't want to take their eye off the ball.

It would have been easy for them to let their standards slip because their players will have been excited about competing in the semi-final - but now they don't have that distraction.

Some would argue that it's a good distraction to have because it gives them something else to focus on other than their quest to reach the play-offs - and that's something that may have helped to take the pressure off them.

But one fewer game to play means they will have more time to rest, recover and recharge their batteries, something that can only help them as they look to minimise injury setbacks between now and the end of the season.