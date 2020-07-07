Hay reveals Leeds primed to try and seal player agreement

Writing in The Athletic, Leeds United reporter Phil Hay has revealed that full-back Barry Douglas is set to be offered a new contract by the club with his current deal expiring next year.

The full-back joined the Whites from Wolves and many supporters were excited to see him arrive with the quality that he brings with that left foot of his.

He’s been hit by injuries during his time at Elland Road and that has limited his appearances somewhat but, even so, there is a clear indication that the Whites want to keep him around for a little while yet.

Indeed, Hay believes and extension is in the pipeline at the moment and, with Leeds on the brink of a promotion back into the Premier League, you get the feeling the defender would be more than happy to sign.

The Verdict

Douglas left Wolves as they earned promotion to the Premier League so he’ll be keen to try his hand in the top flight with the Whites, if that is what transpires.

Of course, the deal needs to be inked and the club needs to do their part on the pitch but, certainly, you’d think fans would be fairly pleased with the news and will hope that they can see more of him than they have in the future.