Phil Hay reveals insight into Leeds United’s situation with Ben White

Leeds United remain the only side to have bid for Ben White this summer transfer window, Phil Hay has revealed.

United have a decent squad but there can be no doubt that it needs adding to this summer in order for them to really compete in the Premier League.

Certainly, they are in real need of options at centre-half thanks to Gaetano Berardi’s injury and the fact that, as yet, Ben White has not returned to the club in some capacity.

That is not for the want of trying, though, with Leeds bidding for the defender already this summer, though they have proven unsuccessful so far:

A Leeds United column, on Ben White. Do the club hold out for this one? Or will Brighton’s resistance force them to move on? – highest offer still £22m

– Leeds the only club to bid so far

– Brighton back training today

– keen interest in Koch at Freiburghttps://t.co/L9Fay3L6Is — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 18, 2020

Promisingly for the Whites, though, they are the only side to have bid for the defender so far and that will boost hopes that they have a clear run at getting him in ahead of other potential suitors.

Of course, things can change quickly but right now it’s only Leeds that have really registered their serious intent of getting the defender.

Leeds will surely be weighing up making another move for the defender after seeing their first bid for him rejected.

He’s a player of serious talent and Brighton will not want to let him go on the cheap, so it’s all about where Leeds feel they can go financially before giving up on him.