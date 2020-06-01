Hay reveals Bielsa wants 26-y/o ace at Leeds next season

As per Phil Hay for The Athletic, Marcelo Bielsa intends on keeping Patrick Bamford at Leeds United for next season, if they are in the Premier League or not.

The Whites have had a fantastic campaign so far and yesterday we saw the date for the campaign to restart, and for the club to kick on and try and finish the job they have started.

Indeed, Bamford has been important to the Argentine’s plans to do exactly that with him playing regularly, despite some fans calling for other selections to prevail given a lack of goals.

Even so, it is clear that Bamford does a job for Bielsa that few can do and, that said, Hay has revealed that he wants to keep the hard-working forward for their potential return to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Bamford has played in the top flight before, of course, and will have that experience but it remains to be seen just whether he can be a hit in it this time around.

Bielsa obviously has massive faith in him and that will boost his confidence no end but, ultimately, if Leeds want to stay up the goals will need to flow as well.