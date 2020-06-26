Hay issues doubts over Leeds player involvement in season

Quoted by the latest Talking Shutt podcast, Phil Hay has suggested that it is unlikely Ryan Edmondson will play for Leeds between now and the end of the season thanks to a lack of match fitness.

The young striker is seen by many as a potential player for the future at the club but he has not really broken into the first-team so far – though he is still right at the start of his career.

It is clear, though, that the Whites need some attacking reinforcement with Jean-Kevin Augustin injured and that has led to many wondering whether Edmondson would come into the squad to help out Patrick Bamford.

However, Hay has suggested that that is unlikely with the player having surgery a few months ago and not being able to play football since to build up match fitness.

Hay said:

“I don’t honestly know, but I would be a little surprised, because he had surgery very shortly before the shutdown of the season started. He will be well short of match fitness, I would imagine. In the absence of any Under-23s games, there is no scope for players who are on the fringes to build up any match fitness.”

The Verdict

Bielsa’s levels of requirement in terms of fitness are higher than most managers and so he is not going to be risking anyone if he does not think that they are sharp enough.

Edmondson has got plenty of potential but it sounds as though he won’t be playing a part in the run-in as the Whites look to get themselves back into the Premier League.