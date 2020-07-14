Hay confirms Leeds interest 24-year-old

Quoted by The Athletic, Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds United are interested in Argentina-based defender Lucas Martinez Quarta but that the Whites are perhaps prioritising moves for domestic players this summer.

The Whites are on the brink of promotion to the Premier League and next up for them is a game with Barnsley as they look to seal their return to the top flight.

Regardless of what happens in the final few games, though, they are bound to be looking to add to their side in the next transfer window.

With that said, a fan asked Phil Hay whether there was any truth in the suggestion that they are looking at Martinez Quarta and Hay said that they have been looking at him, but explained why he might not be a priority.

The Leeds reporter explained:

“They are scouting players in Argentina and he’s one of them but it sounds like Leeds are looking a little more closely at domestic players.”

The Verdict

It perhaps makes sense to hear Leeds are looking at Argentinian players given the nationality of their manager but, at the same time, it seems as though they are not the priority this summer.

Leeds could be back in the Premier League next season and fans will want to see their signings come in and help them re-establish themselves in the top flight, so it remains to be seen what’s going to happen there.