Hay confirms Leeds closing in on transfer deal after player’s impressive season

Taking part in a recent Q&A for The Athletic, Phil Hay has revealed that a deal for Illan Meslier to join Leeds United on a permanent basis is ‘in the pipeline.’

The young goalkeeper has stepped in for Kiko Casilla since the Spaniard’s suspension and has done a good job, helping the Whites in their quest to return to the Premier League after many years away.

Indeed, for a young stopper he has done a fine job on loan at the club and we’ve seen more of him than we might have expected, with him grasping the opportunity afforded him with both hands.

And, that said, Phil Hay has revealed that the Whites want to keep him and that they have something coming along in terms of getting a deal done.

The Verdict

He’s a good young goalkeeper and whether Leeds playing him regularly or not next season in the Premier League (if they go up,) it makes sense to be looking at keeping him on their books on a permanent basis.

Certainly, he has shown himself to be a good young goalkeeper with plenty of potential and his ability with his feet as well as his basic goalkeeping skills means he is one to watch in years to come.