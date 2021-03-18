‘Ha’way the lads’ – Sunderland loan star delivers upbeat verdict following Accrington Stanley victory

There doesn’t seem to be any stopping Sunderland at the moment.

The Black Cats are on fire in League One as they look to finally get themselves out of the third tier of English football.

Lee Johnson’s side have enjoyed a wonderful run of form since he joined the club and travelling to Accrington Stanley there was just only objective on their minds – securing the three points.

Thankfully for Sunderland they managed to do just that.

A debut goal for Ross Stewart was followed up by a late goal from Charlie Wyke to tie up a 2-0 victory.

As well as the two strikes, a pleasing element of the performance was yet another clean sheet from the Black Cats.

Dion Sanderson has played a key role in the club’s recent defensive successes and the Wolves youngster took to social media with a message that showed is really embracing the Wearside experience.

Back in action with 3 points and a clean sheet🦾 Ha’way the lads 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2IbdfyPKyV — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) March 17, 2021

Taking to social media, Sanderson said: “Back in action with three points and a clean sheet.

“Ha’way the lads!”

The verdict

Dion Sanderson is loving life at the moment.

The defender may only be on loan with Sunderland but he’s certainly showing that he’s a player who could be massive for the club between now and the end of the season.

Lee Johnson would love to keep hold of him next term, but that could prove easier said than done.

However if the Black Cats can secure promotion then I wouldn’t put it past them to be able to tie the defender to another season-long loan deal.