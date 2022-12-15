“Having strength in depth is always good” – Sheffield Utd fan pundit comments on Blades transfer dilemma

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United will be looking to make real strides in the second half of the season as we reach the halfway point in the campaign.

It’s been a solid season so far for the Blades and they are in the promotion race, which is about all their fans would have wanted from this campaign.

Getting the job done is another thing altogether, though, and it’ll be interesting to see what they decide to do in January to try and strengthen their chances.

With that said, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on whether more bodies were needed in defence, and this is what he had to say:

“No, I don’t think we need to sign any extra defensive cover although I wouldn’t be opposed to us bringing someone in as I think having strength in depth is always good.

“If you look at the squad on Saturday, we had Basham, Lowe and Bogle all on the bench. We’ve got Robinson and Norrington-Davis coming back from injury and then Gordon as well out on loan at Boreham Wood. I presume there’s a recall clause in that if we did need him.

“Hopefully as well Jack O’Connell can come back and play some part this season. I think if we do get a couple more injuries or maybe suspensions between now and January, it may be worth bringing in cover potentially, even if it is just on a loan or maybe a free deal.”

The Verdict

It seems as though what happens between now and the transfer window opening could decide whether the Blades go into the market for certain positions.

They have a top squad but they know that there is always room for improvement and if a deal is there to be done in January, perhaps it will be.

Time will tell with this one, and right now the Blades will be focusing on being as high up in the table as possible come the opening of the market.

