‘Having him in the squad is a huge benefit’ – Portsmouth left with transfer decision to make as Championship interest emerges in 29-year-old : The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peterborough United are casting their eyes on Portsmouth striker John Marquis, as per a report from Hampshire Live.

Posh, who are operating in the relegation zone in the Championship, are looking to bolster their attacking options to best equip themselves to survive the second-tier drop.

Marquis has netted four times and has assisted a further three in 17 League One matches this season, but he has struggled to get back into the starting line up after an injury during last month.

Quiz: Can you remember Portsmouth’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 What was the outcome of Portsmouth's Boxing Day clash with Wycombe in 2019? 1-1 0-0 2-2 2-0 (Pompey win)

The 29-year-old has 121 appearances to his name for Pompey since his 2019 move from Doncaster Rovers, proving to be a vital component to the side at Fratton Park.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts as to whether Portsmouth would be wise to sell him in January…

Toby Wilding

You do feel as though it could be tempting for Portsmouth to sell if the right offer comes in.

Marquis is into the final year of his contract at Fratton Park, meaning the January transfer window could be Pompey’s last chance to receive a fee for him.

That means a deal could make sense from a financial perspective, and given he has struggled for goals this season, and now seemingly finds himself down the pecking order in Danny Colwey’s side, they could potentially be able to cope without him.

Marquis himself may also fancy another shot at the Championship with a move to Peterborough after those recent links, so this could be a move that works well for all parties concerned.

Chris Thorpe

This is a strange move but if any club can get the best out of a player who is underperforming, it’s Peterborough.

Marquis has had a really tough time of it at Pompey since moving there from Doncaster Rovers and could really do with a fresh start.

However I am not convinced that he is good enough to be plying his trade at a higher level than League One. That is what makes this link peculiar, especially as he has been far from prolific this season.

Transfers can come out of the blue a lot around this time of the year and this is certainly one that would shock many if it took place.

Ned Holmes

I’m not convinced now is the right time to sell him.

Marquis’ time at Pompey has been up and down and he seems more of a bit-part player now but with a promotion push on, having him in the squad is a huge benefit in my eyes.

It’s a long season and you never know what sort of injury issues may arise while we also have to take into account absence due to illness in the current climate. The striker’s current deal is up in the summer but the club can trigger an option of another year.

If they’ve got a new attacker lined up, I’d cash in and look to bring in the fresh blood but if they don’t, they should hold on.