Leeds United have "decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo" this summer, and will sign a new left-back, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Relegation from the Premier League means that the Whites will have to sell players, as they deal with the financial implications of life back in the second tier. Firpo joined from Barcelona two summers ago, and is thought to be a high earner at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old left-back has had two seasons with Leeds, although it’s fair to say that he hasn’t always been convincing, whilst injuries have restricted the impact he could make on the team.

Firpo has played 51 times for Leeds across the two seasons, scoring twice and registering a further four assists.

It’s believed that the West Yorkshire outfit paid a fee of around £12.8 million to sign the former Spain U21 international from Barcelona, who still has two years left on his contract with the Whites.

Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo has since revealed that Firpo is on the radar of the former side Real Betis, whilst they are also keen on fellow Leeds player Marc Roca.

The left-back played 45 times for Betis, prior to his move to Barcelona.

However, a return to his home country is not necessarily guaranteed for Firpo, as he could also have a proposal from Marseille, as La Gazette du Fennec revealed that the French giants are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

They add that nothing is imminent right now, but with Nuno Taveres returning to Arsenal after his loan spell with the Ligue 1 outfit, they are going to be in the market for a replacement at left-back.

What's the latest on Firpo's Leeds future?

Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed in his Leeds United transfer round-up piece that the Whites intend to sell Firpo and source a replacement this summer, he said: "Defensively, Leeds require a left-back having decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo."

The wording from Hay seems to suggest that Leeds had been weighing up whether to sell Firpo, but a decision has now been made to part ways with him and the Whites will look to bring in a new left-back replacement this summer.

Who will Leeds sign to replace Firpo?

Hay has revealed that two players are currently on Leeds' radar, he said: "They have been repeatedly linked with Ryan Manning, who is on a free transfer after parting company with Swansea City, and they are pondering bidding for Burnley’s Charlie Taylor, the defender who came through the academy at Elland Road."

Taylor is a new name in the mix, but Manning was first linked to Leeds in an exclusive with Football League World back in May. FLW sources told us that the 27-year-old would be a target for Leeds this summer, irrespective of which division they found themselves in.

On the other hand, Taylor is being linked with a return to Elland Road, having played 104 times for Leeds before leaving for Burnley in 2017, scoring three and assisting a further 13 during his time with the club.

Should Leeds sell Firpo? Who should replace him?

Firpo is perhaps one of the most obvious sales the club could make this summer, with the 26-year-old not pulling up any trees during his time in West Yorkshire and on big wages.

Manning seems like the obvious choice to replace him, with him being available on a free transfer, at peak age, and among the best players in his position in the division already. The left-back/wing-back was outstanding for Russell Martin last season, and scored five goals and registered 10 assists as the Swans finished in mid-table.

Taylor was one of the last consistent and reliable left-backs Leeds had, but he turns 30 this year and would cost a fee to sign, as opposed to Manning who is younger and cheaper to do a deal for.