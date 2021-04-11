‘Having an excellent season’ – Rangers linked with EFL attacker ahead of summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are reportedly keeping tabs on Morecambe winger Carlos Mendes Gomes, who is out of contract in the summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed this term, scoring 12 times and adding three assists for the Shrimps, and seems to have turned heads north of the border.

The Sun has reported that the Scottish club have been running the rule over him ahead of a potential free transfer this summer.

So, would he be a good signing for Rangers? And is he ready to make the step up?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

It would be some leap, but it would be worth a gamble.

Mendes Gomes is having an excellent season in League Two, scoring 12 goals and producing a number of impressive performances. He’s been threatening to produce those performances for a long time now.

In the short term, a move to Rangers may not be the best option for him as I don’t think he’d be a regular starter for Steven Gerrard’s side.

But in the long term, maybe after a potential loan move back to the EFL, he could become a key player for the club as they look to keep on winning trophies.

It’s one he needs to consider carefully.

16 celebrities that support Rangers – But do they really?

1 of 16 Is Gordon Ramsay a Rangers fan? True False

Jacob Potter

I think it’d be a good bit of business by the Scottish giants.

Mendes Gomes has been brilliant for Morecambe this season in League Two, and he does deserve a move to a club higher up the football pyramid.

But a move to Rangers might be a step too far for the winger, as I couldn’t see him starting regularly for Steven Gerrard’s side.

But if he was to be given a run in the starting XI, then it wouldn’t surprise me if he continued to impress in front of goal for Rangers, especially when he’s surrounded by quality players.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a decent signing for Rangers in the long term.

Admittedly, it would be a big step for Mendes Gomes to go from League Two to competing for regular silverware and in the Champions League, and it would be a challenge for any player making that particular move.

However, the winger has shown with some impressive and influential performances for Morecambe this season that over time, he is more than capable of adapting to a step up, as he has done with that move from non-league to professional football.

As a result, given he is still only 22-years-old, there would be plenty of time in his career for him to do the same at Ibrox, and his experiences at Atletico ought to help him adjust to the environment at a big club, meaning it could be well worth Rangers looking to get this done while he is available for what ought to be a relatively cheap price before another club beat them to it.