“Haven’t been massively impressed” – West Brom fan pundit delivers verdict on January signing

West Bromwich Albion are not playing to Andy Carroll’s strengths, according to FLW’s fan pundit, Matt Smith.

Carroll was brought in at the Hawthorns late in the January transfer window in a reaction to Daryl Dike picking up an injury.

Six games into the 33-year-old’s spell with West Brom, the club is transitioning from Valerien Ismael to Steve Bruce, with results continuing to take a massive hit.

Despite that, FLW’s fan pundit, Matt, believes Carroll has shown his fellow forwards up with his desire to help West Brom’s fortunes change.

“Carroll’s performances reflect poorly on other senior players,” Matt explained.

“He’s come in as an emergency signing after Daryl Dike’s injury and showed up other senior players, just because he’s got some fight and demands more. He’s one of the only ones that does so in this squad.”

However, Carroll is yet to score for West Brom, who now sit 13th in the Championship table after six defeats in seven. Since Bruce took charge, the team has only scored once.

Matt explained how Carroll’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, but his contributions in the final third haven’t quite matched that.

“On the pitch and with his technical contribution, he’s been OK,” Matt continued. “He did well in the build-up to the goal at Middlesbrough, he could’ve probably had a couple at Luton and he came close at Millwall.

“He hasn’t been great on the pitch, but who has been for Albion this season?

“If Albion could exploit Carroll’s biggest strengths, getting balls into the box and him on the end of it, we might be seeing a better contribution from Andy Carroll.

“I haven’t been massively impressed but, by far, he hasn’t been the worst.”

The Verdict

Carroll has looked up for it since signing for West Brom, with Matt alluding to the fact that it’s his teammates that aren’t replicating that.

He’s a towering striker that’s great at holding the ball up and bringing others into play. The likes of Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson should be thriving in the pockets of space around him. It’s actually quite remarkable such talent are drawing blank after blank.

The goals haven’t come for Carroll yet, but his efforts will be rewarded eventually. As Matt states, at least he’s trying to get West Brom going again.

If he continues to do that, his fortunes will change and, as a result, West Brom might start to click under Bruce. It’ll probably be too late by then, but it’s still a positive to hopefully look forward to.

