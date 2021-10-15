Have Wycombe Wanderers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Wycombe Wanderers have had an outstanding start to the season, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side looking capable of bouncing back to the Championship at the first attempt.

There’s no denying that their home form has been key to that, as the Chairboys winning their first five games on their own patch.

The support of the fans has obviously helped, but do you know how Wycombe’s support compares to others?

Check out our quiz and simply state whether Wycombe have a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides, with all figures correct leading up to the 15th October! Good luck.

