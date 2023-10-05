Highlights Wrexham FC have had mixed results in the 2023/24 League Two season, but they have climbed up to seventh place in the table by winning four games.

Since the 2023/24 English League Two football campaign got underway in early August, newly promoted Wrexham FC have had mixed results. However, they've managed to climb up to seventh place in the table by winning four games.

The question being asked here is, have Wrexham shown they're not good enough to be promoted from League Two yet, or can they prove all their doubters wrong and secure the unthinkable – promotion to League One? Let's dive straight in to find out.

How have Wrexham played so far?

In the opening game of the season on August 5th, newly promoted Wrexham played a home game at the Racecourse Ground and got off to a bad start by losing 5-3 to MK Dons.

Their next game was in the first round of the EFL (English Football League) Cup, also at home, against Wigan Athletic, which they ended up winning 4-2 after the game went to penalties.

Their next league game was an away fixture against AFC Wimbledon on August 12th, which they drew 1-1. They went on to beat Walsall 4-2 at home on August 15th, and then on the 19th, in a game which saw ten goals being scored, Wrexham drew 5-5 with Swindon Town in a home game.

On the 26th, they drew 1-1 away to Barrow, and then on the 29th, they lost 4-3 on penalties away to Bradford City in the second round of the EFL Cup.

On September 2nd, they travelled away to Tranmere and won 1-0. They have also beaten Doncaster 2-1 and Grimsby Town 3-0; their latest result saw them lose 5-0 to Stockport.

Can Wrexham win League Two?

To find out just how likely it is that Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McHelhenney, the best thing to do would be to check the latest odds at trusted online sports betting sites like 10bet.

For example, if you were to place a soccer bet right now on Wrexham getting promoted to League One at the end of the 2023/24 season, you are currently looking at average odds of around 7/2 in the fractional odds format, meaning they are the second odds-on favourite team to win the league outright.

In other words, they have a 22.20% implied probability rate of winning League Two outright. If you're interested to know, 7/2 in decimal odds equals 4.50, and 7/2 in American/moneyline odds equals +350. In comparison, Notts County is the odds-on favourite team to win League Two outright this year.

This team is currently priced at around 21/10 (3.10, or +210) with a 32.30% implied probability rate. Let's take a quick look at some of the other odds:

Stockport County – 9/2 (5.50, or +450), with an 18.20% chance of winning the league outright

Mansfield Town – 11/2 (6.50, or +550), with a 15.40% chance

Gillingham – 12/1 (13.00, or +12,00), with a 7.70% chance

Swindon Town – 16/1 (17.00, or +1,600), with a 5.90% chance

Wrexham need to fix the gaps in their defence and stop leaking so many goals. If they can do this and keep on scoring goals as they have been, there's a good chance they could end up being promoted to League One at the end of the season.

To do so, they would need to finish in the top three to secure guaranteed promotion. If they finish in 4th, 5th, 6th, or 7th, they would end up having to win their play-off matches to guarantee moving out of League Two and up into League One.

Current league standings

Wrexham are currently in the play-off zone in 7th place with 15 points after 9 games played. Crewe Alexander are in 6th with 16 points, and Swindon Town are in 5th, also with 16 points.

You then have Crawley Town in 4th place with 17 points and Mansfield Town in 3rd place, also with 17 points. Second-place Gillingham have 18 points, and current league leaders Notts County have 20 points.

Upcoming fixtures

On October 30th, Wrexham play host to Crewe Alexander in a 15:00 kick-off. They go on to play Mansfield Town away on October 3rd, and then on October 7th, they travel away to play Crawley Town.

Their next fixture is against Crewe Alexander again, but this time, they face them in the Football League Trophy group stage.

When they return for League Two action on October 24th, they play at home to Sutton United and then face their biggest challenge so far this season on October 28th when they travel away to play league leaders Notts County.

Image from: unsplash.com