Sheffield Wednesday

‘Have we really sunk that low?’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by Garry Monk’s post-match claim

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has claimed he was “really pleased with the lads” after their 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town last night, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the club.

The Owls looked the more likely side to take all three points last night and were denied by goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a number of occasions.

They couldn’t make the breakthrough, however, and were forced to settle with just a point from the clash with the Terriers at Hillsborough.

That means Wednesday have now won just five times in their last 21 Championship games – a run that has seen them slip to 15th in the table.

However, after picking up three points against QPR on the weekend it appears Monk was satisfied with their recent results.

Speaking after the game, he praised his side for “giving everything”.

Via the club’s official Twitter account, he said: “Four points in the last two games, we’d have liked three tonight but it’s tough and the players are giving everything.

“Huddersfield had an extra day on us and it does make a difference in a period like this but I’m really pleased with the lads.”

Monk’s post-match comments appear to have unsettled parts of the Hillsborough faithful, with some Wednesday fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


