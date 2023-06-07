Three years after Marcelo Bielsa's maverick style led them back to the Premier League, Leeds United find themselves in the Championship once again and looking for a new individual to take them forward.

Sam Allardyce was not able to save the Whites from the drop back to the second tier, and there's set to be all change at Elland Road over the summer.

Andrea Radrizzani is set to sell his majority stake in the club to 44 per cent owners 49ers Enterprises, who will be tasked at finding the right head coach to take the club forward.

What is the latest on Leeds United's managerial search?

The need for a new head coach at Elland Road is evident as after talks with the current club hierarchy, Sam Allardyce will not be continuing in his role as manager.

Plenty of names have been linked in the last couple of weeks, with Brendan Rodgers being an ideal but ambitious candidate should he want to drop into the Championship, and former United under-23's boss Carlos Corberan - now at West Bromwich Albion as their manager - is also of interest again.

Another name in the mix is Steven Gerrard, who would bring Leeds legend Gary McAllister with him as his assistant should he land the job, whilst another prominent name linked is that of Scott Parker, as per The Athletic.

Parker has won two promotions from the Championship with both Fulham and Bournemouth but was sacked from both jobs when in the Premier League, and a recent stint at Club Brugge lasted just 12 matches when after two victories in that time he was dispensed of again.

Leeds United fans react to Scott Parker interest

United supporters have been making their feelings known about the club having Parker on their shortlist to become the next manager of the club, and the reaction is almost unanimously negative.

