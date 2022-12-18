“Have to wonder whether it’s even worth them making an offer” – Birmingham City starlet attracting Everton interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton have joined the race to sign George Hall from Birmingham City, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League side are ready to join the chase for the talented starlet following an impressive season for the Blues.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 18-year old would be a good addition to Frank Lampard’s side and whether he is ready to earn valuable minutes in the Toffees’ first team squad…

Adam Jones

Considering their current league position, you feel Frank Lampard should be looking at the short term rather than trying to buy players for the future.

Hall may benefit the Toffees in the long term, but there are no guarantees that he would be able to make an instant impact and that wouldn’t be ideal for a side that are in real danger of going down.

And this is why it may be better to give this move a miss for now, though a re-think could potentially be a good idea in the summer when they will know which division they will be in.

It would be difficult to see Birmingham selling him for cheap despite the fact they also have Jobe Bellingham and Jordan James at their disposal, so you have to wonder whether it’s even worth them making an offer.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one for Everton to consider right now.

Given the potential he has shown, it does look as though Hall has the potential to become a big asset for the future, at a very high level.

As a result, with the 18-year-old attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere, it could be worth them making a move, to ensure they do not miss out on his services, which will likely to be harder to secure in the future.

However, given he is not currently playing regularly for Birmingham, you imagine he would find that hard to do in the Premier League at Goodison Park, especially given the quality there is in the centre of the park for Frank Lampard’s side.

With Everton also struggling at the wrong end of the top-flight standings, it seems they need to focus on strengthening their squad for the rest of the season in January, meaning this may not be worth prioritising for the Toffees.

Declan Harte

Hall has emerged as a really bright talent with Birmingham this season, and it comes as no surprise to see Premier League clubs gain an interest in his future.

The 18-year old has adapted well to senior football at Championship level and clearly has a lot of potential.

While the Blues should look to hold onto the youngster, Everton could use a fresh and exciting new addition to their midfield.

Everton’s options in that area are limited, with a lot of players underwhelming this season so there is a chance he could earn a decent amount of top flight minutes.

But there is a lack of certainty surrounding the club, with Lampard’s side 17th in the table, so perhaps avoiding Goodison Park would be the best move for Hall at this stage of his career.