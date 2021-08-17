‘Have to take the positives’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as the Rams suffer big player blow

Derby County striker Colin Kazim-Richards is set to spend three months on the sidelines after tearing his Achilles, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The 34-year-old was stretchered off the pitch during Saturday afternoon’s clash against Peterborough United after landing awkwardly and although the injury looked severe, it was previously unclear how long he would be out for.

But after being fully assessed yesterday, the extent of this blow to Wayne Rooney was revealed and the forward now faces 12 weeks away from the action. Although it could have been much worse, it certainly isn’t ideal in the Rams’ current situation with a clear lack of depth in their squad.

In the wake of this injury, the East Midlands side sent an application off to the EFL requesting to make more signings in his absence, a wish that has seemingly been granted with former trialists Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock putting pen to paper on contracts this morning.

The latter is likely to start up top in place of Kazim-Richards after being released by Reading in the summer, with Saturday’s teenage goalscorer Jack Stretton in line to be on the bench again.

Focusing more specifically on this latest injury news though, we take a look at how a selection of Derby fans reacted on Twitter to the latest development.

Bielik and Kazim back roughly at the same time then 🙌 https://t.co/HbaZmJQ2xI — Christopher Stonehouse (@Chrisdcfc123) August 17, 2021

3 months for a torn achilles? That’s extremely optimistic. — Dom T (@DomT77) August 17, 2021

Thought it would be worse for the 👑 — Jack Sheehan (@Jack_Sheehan180) August 17, 2021

Thank you for waiting until we'd brought someone in before you posted this — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) August 17, 2021

Still bad but I feared he wouldn't play again this season so have to take the positives. — paul starkey (@lunar_werewolf) August 17, 2021

Could have been alot worse 🙌 — Bowman (@richardbowman5) August 17, 2021

That’s so unlucky. Full and speedy recovery CKR @ColinKazim 🐏⚽️❤️ — Hils Le-ram 🐑 (@hilssinger) August 17, 2021