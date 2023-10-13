Highlights Stoke City has failed to meet expectations in the Championship despite a summer overhaul and a promising start to the season.

Injuries, including a significant knee injury to star defender Ben Wilmot, have hampered the team's chances of success.

Stoke City's lack of defensive depth makes Wilmot's absence even more significant, and the team will need to step up their performances to compensate.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have failed to hit the heights many expected them to reach after a summer overhaul which saw 19 players come through the doors as they look to find a solution to their Championship woes.

The Potters have languished in the bottom half of the division since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, consecutive 14th-place finishes two years ago their best placement in the second tier since their return.

While many thought they had turned a corner this time round with three wins from their first four outings in all competitions, Alex Neil's new-look squad have failed to adapt to the task at hand while injury woes have been at the forefront.

Victories against Rotherham United, Watford and Bristol City have kept the Staffordshire outfit's head above water while an injury to star defender Ben Wilmot has only hampered their chances as they welcome Sunderland and Leeds United to town following the international break.

What is the latest on Ben Wilmot's injury?

The former Watford and Swansea City defender has been a shining light in the Stoke backline, playing 84 times in the past three seasons since his arrival - a familiar face in a completely revamped roster.

A knee injury sustained in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton, however, means the 23-year-old will be out of action for around three months.

He joins a seemingly never-ending injury list with the likes of Tyrese Campbell, Lewis Baker, Enda Stevens and Ryan Mmaee working their way back to full fitness, while Ki-Jana Hoever, Lynden Gooch, Michael Rose and Andre Vidigal may all be back in contention for the Sunderland clash, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

How significant is Wilmot's absence for Stoke City?

While a key performer in his own right, the aforementioned Rose's return is now more important than ever with the Potters light on numbers at the back.

Luke McNally has been a mainstay in the backline amid the injury chaos while short-term experienced signing Ciaran Clark joins the fold for defensive numbers with the former Newcastle United and Aston Villa defender likely needed in the near future.

Stoke City fan pundit, Ben Rowley, meanwhile, believes the Potters will need to step up the level of performances in the wake of the disappointing news.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It’s absolutely devastating for a couple of reasons. One, we’re light on defensive cover as it is, we’ve had to bring in Ciaran Clark to make up the gap as we had two fit defenders for the Leicester game.

"Secondly, Wilmot’s been our arguably most consistent and best performer for the last year or so now.

"Stoke haven’t been playing well as it is, to lose our best defender is a really big blow and I don’t know how the other guys are going to do in his place but Stoke are going to have to step up, and they’re really going to struggle without him."