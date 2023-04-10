West Brom are now four games without a win after they drew 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on Easter Monday.

Can West Brom still reach the play-offs?

Carlos Corberan’s men had gone two goals up inside 13 minutes, after efforts from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi, and given their excellent defensive record at home, it seemed as though they would get back on track with a crucial three points.

However, Albion were surprisingly sloppy against the R’s, who pulled one back through Lyndon Dykes midway the first half.

Then, the Londoners would get back on level terms through a Chris Martin goal, although it owed a lot to Baggies keeper Josh Griffiths, who made a major mistake.

The keeper, who has impressed on the whole since coming into the XI earlier this year, took too long in possession and his clearance was blocked by Martin, and it rebounded into the goal, bringing QPR level.

Admittedly, the pass back to the keeper was poor, but there's no doubt the former Portsmouth loanee should have cleared it quicker, but his touch wasn't good enough.

Corberan may consider goalkeeping change

It’s fair to say the goalkeeping department has been really problematic for the Baggies this season. David Button started the campaign as number one, but he really struggled, which saw Alex Palmer come in.

Even though he impressed, injury meant he missed a chunk of the season, meaning Button came back, but his poor performances opened the door for Griffiths.

After initially struggling, the 21-year-old had started to play well, which prompted Corberan to keep the academy graduate in the side even after Palmer returned to full fitness. But, he may feel a change is necessary for the run-in, after the error for QPR’s equaliser.

Whilst it should be pointed out that it was a very bad team performance from Albion after they had gone two ahead, the harsh reality is that Griffiths’ mistake could be costly, as Corberan’s men are now in 11th and five points from the top six, with just six games to go.

However, Albion do have a game in hand on most of their rivals, with many dropping points as well over the Easter period. So, they will still feel promotion is a possibility, even if it’s clear that they have to start performing at a much higher level.

There was a sense that only drawing against a QPR side that had been woefully out of form is a real blow for Albion, and here we look at some of the reaction to Martin’s goal…