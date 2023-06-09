Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Liverpool will face a huge battle in their quest to secure the services of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer, speaking to Football League World.

The Foxes may have to balance the books following their relegation from the Premier League - and Maddison is likely to be one of the first names out of the door considering the interest he's generating.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract and with the player likely to be keen on a move to boost his chances of appearing for England regularly, he seems destined to move on before the summer transfer window closes.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are interested in luring the England international according to Ben Jacobs, but they aren't on their own.

Who else is interested in James Maddison?

It was unclear whether Tottenham Hotspur were going to continue their pursuit following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou - but the ex-Celtic boss is a fan of him and is keen to lure the 26-year-old to the English capital.

Newcastle United remain in the race for his signature too - and have reportedly been working on a deal to recruit the midfielder since last summer.

Fabrizio Romano believes negotiations for the player are set to take place soon - and the same journalist believes the player will be leaving the King Power Stadium during the upcoming window.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

The Reds could be in a strong position to get a deal over the line for Maddison considering their stature - but Palmer is one man who doesn't think it'll be easy for them to get an agreement sealed.

He told FLW: "James Maddison is a fabulous midfield player and he's going to be in high demand this summer. Leicester turned down a fee of around £50m last summer from Newcastle.

"He will add some creativity and attacking numbers to a Liverpool midfield that struggled to reach the same heights of previous seasons.

"He scored 10 goals and had nine assists in a poor relegated Leicester team in 30 games.

"James would be a tremendous signing for Liverpool, but they are going to have a fight on their hands to get his signature with a host of clubs including Newcastle still reportedly interested in signing him."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Liverpool?

With Fabio Carvalho potentially leaving on loan this summer, the Reds could certainly benefit from having an advanced midfielder at their disposal.

And although Maddison would want to be heavily involved, he may not be too upset if he's on the bench at times considering he isn't exactly one of the first names on the teamsheet for his country either.

If the 26-year-old is content to sit on the bench occasionally, that could help Klopp to maintain a high morale and that will only help the Reds to maximise standards and performance levels.

Maddison is certainly someone who can provide healthy competition on Merseyside - and at 26 - he may even be able to develop into an even better player than he already is.

His goals and assists record from last season isn't bad considering he was performing for a side that would go on to be relegated - and he could make a similar impact at Anfield next term if given the chance to shine.