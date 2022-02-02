‘Have to cut ties’ – Valerien Ismael’s future at West Bromwich Albion: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have picked up five points from their last seven games and are in danger of dropping out of the play-off picture as things stand.

Subsequently, Valerien Ismael has come under a lot of criticism in recent weeks and it remains to be seen what the future might be for the former Barnsley boss.

The Express & Star have reported that the Baggies hierarchy are pondering over Ismael’s future at the helm at The Hawthorns.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Saido Berahino? Yes No

West Brom still possess a play-off place at present, however, they could lose their spot in the top-six, should teams outside win their games in hand.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Ismael’s position at West Brom…

Alfie Burns

You often reach the point of no return with a manager and it feels like it might’ve come to that stage with Ismael at West Brom.

In my opinion, the Baggies would be better off holding their nerve given the lack of standout replacements floating around. Results haven’t been great, but there’s time to turn things around and the table doesn’t make awful reading.

A long-term plan here might outweigh a short-term one.

However, when you get to the stage where the fans are chanting for the ex-manager and slating Ismael’s football like they are, the writing is on the wall.

Ismael is one more loss away from the sack, you feel, with it only a matter of time before something gives.

Josh Cole

When you consider that West Brom’s goal for the current campaign was to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, it is looking increasingly likely that they are set to miss out on promotion.

In order to have any chance of getting their season back on track, it could be argued that the Baggies will have to cut ties with Ismael if they continue to struggle with their consistency in the second-tier.

Given that a lot of the club’s supporters have recently voiced their displeasure for Ismael’s style of play, the fact that the club have not been getting positive results using these tactics is extremely concerning.

If West Brom are able to line up a replacement for the Frenchman who has a proven track-record of guiding clubs to promotion from this division, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Ismael’s tenure ends this month.

Sam Rourke

It’s a shame it’s not worked out for Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion as I initially had really high hopes for the Frenchman at the Hawthorns.

Put simply, his direct, high-intensity style of football has struggled to be effective at the Midlands outfit and fans are becoming increasingly restless with it’s inability to carve out results.

Unfortunately for Ismael, I think it’s got too toxic at the club and a fresh, change of direction is required to get the Baggies ship steering in the right direction once again.

The brand of football just doesn’t seem to match the attributes of the players he has at his disposal and if WBA harbour genuine hopes of automatic promotion, a change is needed quickly.