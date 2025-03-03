Former Leeds United keeper Paul Robinson believes that the club should not pursue Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn in the summer, as he claimed he wouldn’t get into Daniel Farke’s XI.

Despite a 1-1 draw against West Brom on Saturday, the Whites are on course to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Championship Table (as of 3/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 35 20 65

Therefore, the recruitment team at Elland Road will already be eyeing up potential signings if they reach the top-flight, and it has been claimed that Kuhn is a target for Leeds.

Paul Robinson claims Leeds must prioritise other positions

The German has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Celtic, scoring ten goals and registering seven assists to help Brendan Rodgers’ side to the top of the table.

As well as that, Kuhn has shone in the Champions League, scoring three times, which included at Bayern Munich when the Hoops were eliminated after a spirited display.

So, interest in the winger is understandable, and the Scottish champions could have a battle to keep hold of the 25-year-old beyond this season.

Yet, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson stated that Leeds should not bring in a winger if Manor Solomon signs permanently, as he also questioned whether Kuhn is better than what the club already have.

“I don’t think they need a new wide man. You look at the players they’ve got in those areas, if they can get Manor Solomon in on a permanent deal then they’ve got enough. You’ve got Willie Gnonto, Dan James, Largie Ramazani and Solomon, there’s quality in those wide areas. Would Nicolas Kuhn come into the Leeds side and start now? At the moment, he wouldn’t.

“Squad-wise, depending on what they’re left with, for me both Dan James and Willie Gnonto are better and would have more of an impact than him. If it was a decision between Solomon and Kuhn, I think they'd be taking Solomon. Kuhn is a top player and he’s proved he can do it in the Champions League – but when you look at what Celtic paid for him, I don’t think there would be a huge transfer fee involved.

“Leeds have to be careful not to end up with an unbalanced squad. At the moment, they don’t have enough defensive cover or defensive midfield cover. That’s the area of the pitch they need to look at bringing in new players. Khun is a top player and would be a good addition to the squad, but is he needed at the moment? No.”

Leeds United must target quality this summer

We have seen in the past two years particularly that the gulf between the Championship and Premier League is a big one, so Leeds will need to invest if they win promotion.

That means, as Robinson says, this summer won’t be about adding squad players, but players who will come in and improve the XI.

It’s certainly up for debate whether Kuhn would do that, and many would disagree with Robinson in saying that he wouldn’t.

Ultimately, Leeds’ only focus is on finishing the job this season, then an exciting summer awaits if they are back in the Premier League.