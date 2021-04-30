‘Have their work cut out to get him’ – Newcastle join Palace and West Ham in race for EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have reportedly emerged as potential contenders for in-demand Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

According to 90min, Newcastle have asked to be kept informed about the defender’s situation with Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Everton, and West Ham United among the other sides interested.

It is understood it will cost £30 million to prize him away from the Canaries this summer but would he be a good signing for Newcastle? And is he needed?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think he’d certainly be worth looking at, without a doubt.

He’s a quality defender, make no mistake, and it is easy forget how young he is given how much football he has played for Norwich City already.

Clearly, the Canaries have a player on their hands here that is more than good enough to be playing at the top level and I would say he is going to be at one of the big boys in the Premier League or Europe before too long.

Newcastle have their work cut out to get him in that sense, then, but you’ve got to be in it to win it.

George Harbey

Norwich will be sick of the sight of Newcastle soon!

I really rate Aarons and I think he’s arguably the best full-back outside of the Premier League.

I look at Newcastle’s current options at right-back and they don’t possess a lot of quality nor long-term depth there at all, which would make Aarons a priority.

Would it be a step up for him though?

Newcastle have struggled a lot this season and I think Aarons could definitely push himself at a club like Everton.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart signing by Steve Bruce’s side.

Aarons has really impressed me this season with Norwich City, and he’s shown that he’s more than capable of playing his football at a higher level than the Championship.

Newcastle United can offer just that, but they’ll be well aware that they face a real battle to land his signature, with a number of other teams reportedly interested in signing Aarons.

If they can land his signature in the summer though, then I think it’ll be a real coup for the Magpies heading into the new league campaign.