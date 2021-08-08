Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Have the game of your life’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as key player misses out

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest kick off their Championship season with an away clash against Coventry City this afternoon.

The Reds will be hoping to get their campaign off to the best possible start, as they look to defeat the Sky Blues who are back in their home stadium after a lengthy absence.

Chris Hughton has named his team to face Mark Robins’ side.

Brice Samba starts in goal, with a back four of Jordan Gabriel, Loic Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna and Gaetan Bong.

Ryan Yates partners Jack Colback in midfield, and in front of them, there’s Joe Lolley, Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten.

Up top, Lyle Taylor leads the line in a 4-2-3-1 system, with Joe Worrall and Lewis Grabban the notable absentees.

Alex Nixon tweeted earlier that there would be an injury problem forcing a ‘main’ player out, which is presumably Worrall, however this isn’t believed to be due to speculation surrounding his future.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Have the game of your life’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as key player misses out

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: