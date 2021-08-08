‘Have the game of your life’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as key player misses out

Nottingham Forest kick off their Championship season with an away clash against Coventry City this afternoon.

The Reds will be hoping to get their campaign off to the best possible start, as they look to defeat the Sky Blues who are back in their home stadium after a lengthy absence.

Chris Hughton has named his team to face Mark Robins’ side.

Brice Samba starts in goal, with a back four of Jordan Gabriel, Loic Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna and Gaetan Bong.

Ryan Yates partners Jack Colback in midfield, and in front of them, there’s Joe Lolley, Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten.

Up top, Lyle Taylor leads the line in a 4-2-3-1 system, with Joe Worrall and Lewis Grabban the notable absentees.

Alex Nixon tweeted earlier that there would be an injury problem forcing a ‘main’ player out, which is presumably Worrall, however this isn’t believed to be due to speculation surrounding his future.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team…

What a absolute joke of a back line https://t.co/PP0ds7ZAt9 — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) August 8, 2021

Bong, oh dear, we need all the luck we can get today! 😨 — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) August 8, 2021

Like the idea of Yates being captain, he's certainly got the stature, hopefully his mentality is the same and his ability takes a notch up — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) August 8, 2021

My hopes for this season just went from 📈 to 📉 in 1 second #nffc — Millsy (@JackAntonyMills) August 8, 2021

Bong. Absolute joke — Mat Leslie (@MatLeslie1) August 8, 2021

Yates and Colback? Must be expecting a physical battle. — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) August 8, 2021

Yates with the armband is a great shout in Worrall’s absence… — Alex 🇳🇱 (@AO1865) August 8, 2021

Please bong have the game of your life — 🙋‍♂️ (@gras_1964) August 8, 2021