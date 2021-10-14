‘Have some hope’ – Ian Holloway delivers Ipswich Town expectations verdict after summer recruitment: Exclusive

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway, has described the managerial role at Ipswich Town as being a “pressure job”, citing a number of different reasons for that.

The Tractor Boys are now in their third consecutive season in League One following relegation from the Championship back in 2019.

This campaign will be their first full season since the appointment of Paul Cook as the club’s manager, with the 54-year-old no doubt tasked with guiding the club back to the second-tier.

But despite a busy summer transfer window that saw Ipswich bring in no fewer than 19 new faces, including several from Premier League and Championship clubs, it has been something of a stuttering start to the campaign for Ipswich.

Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Shrewsbury was just a third in 11 league games for Ipswich since the start of the season.

That means the Tractor Boys currently sit 14th in the League One table, six points adrift of the play-off places.

Now it seems as though Holloway believes that the expectations on Ipswich this season, mean the role may not be a comfortable one for Cook to be in.

Asked whether the recruitment completed by Ipswich over the summer means that failure to win promotion from the Championship would be an underachievement, Holloway exclusively told Football League World:

“Again, it’s another pressure job. Because the fans, I remember Mick McCarthy being there, and they were horrible to him towards the end.

“He borrowed someone, a young player, and they wanted him to play every minute of every game, but Mick didn’t, and I’m not being funny, but the crowd didn’t like it, because he was skilful.

“I had that at QPR, you’ve got to keep going through it, and the thing is you try and get it right.

Holloway also believes that the return to the Premier League of Ipswich’s local rivals Norwich as to the pressure at Portman Road, as he added:

“But let’s face it, with Norwich back in the Premier League, Ipswich need to get closer to them. They need to get closer to their rivals so they have some hope.”

