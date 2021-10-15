Have Shrewsbury Town had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

The return of fans to stadiums has helped a number of clubs up and down the country this season.

Unfortunately for Shrewsbury fans, they haven’t had an awful lot to cheer about as we enter the latter stages of October.

Shrewsbury have picked up only eight points from their first 12 games in League One, winning only one of their last seven games.

Shrewsbury’s average attendance at the moment of 5,224. Do they have a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 teams?

1 of 23 Higher than AFC Wimbledon? Yes No