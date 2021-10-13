The return of fans has helped a number of clubs up and down the country this season.

Coventry City have definitely benefited, winning each of their six home games in the Championship and propelling themselves up to third.

Sheffield United fans expected their side to be fighting in a similar position, but currently sit 14th in the league standings.

Have the Blades had a higher or lower average attendance than each of these 23 sides? Have a go at our quiz…

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No