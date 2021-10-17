Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Have Salford City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Salford City’s season hasn’t had the bright start they will have been hoping for but they sit 15th as things stand, which is a respectable position to be in. 

The club have obviously got a lot of attention in recent years for their links to Manchester United’s Class of 92 but they do have a committed fanbase as well.

With fans back in grounds this season, we’re asking: have Salford City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

1. Rochdale


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Have Salford City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: