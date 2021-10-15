Have Rotherham United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Rotherham United have had a strong start to the season as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side will feel they have the quality to do just that, but one area they need to slightly improve is their home form as whilst two defeats in six is by no means disastrous, it could be better.

The Millers fans will be key to that, but do you know how their average attendance compares to others?

Check out our quiz and state whether Rotherham had a higher or lower average attendance than the teams mentioned, with figures accurate as of 15th October. Cood luck!

1 of 23 Bournemouth? Higher Lower