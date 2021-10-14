Have QPR had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

QPR have had a superb start to the current season, finding themselves sitting nicely just inside the play-off places in the Championship.

With 18 points on the board and just three losses, they have already established themselves a contenders for a promotion spot this year. They’ve looked dangerous and have picked up some superb wins over the likes of Preston, Birmingham and Coventry, who themselves are having a terrific campaign.

They’ll want to keep up this good work and stay amongst the challengers throughout the year as they bid to try and claim a spot back in the top tier of English football.

In terms of the attendance stakes though, they aren’t quite as high up in the table as they are in the actual Championship one. QPR though are still massively backed and have a large following and with the side looking as successful now as ever, expect that number to continue to grow, as more and more people flock to Loftus Road to see how they fare in the hunt for that play-off place.

If you think you know QPR – and if you think that, as a fan of the club, you know how well they are supported and followed – then try your luck at the quiz below. Are QPR followed better than the likes of Bournemouth, Luton and Hull for example?

If you think you know and you want to test your luck, then have a go at the quiz below and find out just how much you know.

Give it a go below!

