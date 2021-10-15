Have Oxford United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Oxford United will be determined to give their supporters something to shout about this weekend when they host Plymouth Argyle at the Kassam Stadium.

After missing out on promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season, the Yellows have made a relatively encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign under the guidance of manager Karl Robinson.

Currently seventh in the League One, Oxford could send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by defeating a Plymouth side who are top of the standings.

Ahead of this particular clash, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether Oxford have had a higher or a lower average attendance than these 23 clubs.

Will you get full marks?

Test out your Oxford knowledge below!

1 of 23 Have Oxford United had a higher or a lower average attendance than Plymouth Argyle this season? Higher Lower