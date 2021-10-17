After an 18th-place finish last season and a torrid start to this campaign, Oldham Athletic’s main priority this term will be to maintain their status as a League Two club.

This is easier said than done as they look to escape the jaws of relegation to non-league football – but there are still plenty of points up for grabs and they will be hopeful of a positive season under a man of the managerial experience of Keith Curle.

Considering the Greater Manchester side have been on the decline since their relegation from League One in 2018, this will be a huge task for the 57-year-old, but many of the Latics’ supporters have remained loyal to the cause throughout this tough period and were rewarded with a 3-0 home win over Stevenage yesterday.

We’re sticking to the theme of attendances in this higher or lower quiz as we ask you: Have Oldham Athletic had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

