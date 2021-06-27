‘Have no issue with this’, ‘Good move by Chansiri’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as bold transfer development shared

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of Josh Windass this summer, with a host of Championship clubs keeping tabs on the attacker.

Whilst the Owls suffered relegation to League One, the former Rangers man was one of few to emerge with any credit after scoring nine league goals and impressing at times.

However, despite the interest in the player, it has been claimed by Sun reporter Alan Nixon that Wednesday want £5m for the 27-year-old, who Darren Moore wants to keep at Hillsborough.

Sheff Wed. Want 5m for Josh Windass. Millwall and Birmingham keen but not at that price. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 27, 2021

It’s fair to say many fans saw this transfer stance as a clear message that the club don’t want to sell Windass, because it’s a lot of money for someone who has just a year left on his contract.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how strong Wednesday’s resolve is, but the bold position of the club certainly had the supporters talking. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Hey if we ask for £5m we’ll get £2.5m. We ask for £2.5m we get £1.25m I have no issue with this. Also very early in the window. You wait until late July when championship clubs hit the panic button. Well done @swfc hold your nerve. — Andrew Gardner (@AndyJGard) June 27, 2021

15 goal contributions last season from 41 most from wide positions in very poor side and we don't want to sell him so can see why we won't accept any old offer for him. 2.5-3m and I'm sure we would let him go. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) June 27, 2021

We should learn our lesson after the Forestieri fiasco. IF he wants to leave & IF the price is good enough, sell. Keeping a player here that has had their head turned has not worked out too well for us in the past. He is a Championship level player. — Kerry Massey (@kezzadix) June 27, 2021

Good move by chansiri..he's contracted to us so ask what you want..he will rip league 1 apart that lad …WAWAW — GARY (@GONZOGAZ) June 27, 2021

People are stupid. We don't value him at that but asking for that. We don't want to get rid but a big offer and we won't turn down — steven baggaley (@stevenbaggaley) June 27, 2021

Good because we really aren't keen to sell at any price. We've a transfer embargo so he is priceless to us at the minute as we have no way to replace him. — Michael (@Michael97279463) June 27, 2021

😂😂 no wonder we’ve hardly made any money on transfers with that 🤡 in charge 🤦‍♂️ — wayne shaw (@wazzaowl) June 27, 2021