Birmingham City

'Have no issue with this', 'Good move by Chansiri' – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as bold transfer development shared

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of Josh Windass this summer, with a host of Championship clubs keeping tabs on the attacker.

Whilst the Owls suffered relegation to League One, the former Rangers man was one of few to emerge with any credit after scoring nine league goals and impressing at times.

However, despite the interest in the player, it has been claimed by Sun reporter Alan Nixon that Wednesday want £5m for the 27-year-old, who Darren Moore wants to keep at Hillsborough.

It’s fair to say many fans saw this transfer stance as a clear message that the club don’t want to sell Windass, because it’s a lot of money for someone who has just a year left on his contract.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how strong Wednesday’s resolve is, but the bold position of the club certainly had the supporters talking. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


