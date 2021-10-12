Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

Have Hull City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Published

4 mins ago

on

It’s been something of a challenging start to the season for Hull City.

The Tigers’ 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the final game before the international break, was just their second win in 11 league games since the campaign began, and their first at home.

But just how much do you know about the number of people to have been making the trip to the MKM Stadium to watch Hull City’s home games this season?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 23 teams, and all you have to do, is say whether have had a higher or lower average attendance than those sides during the season so far.

Have Hull City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Have Hull had a higher or lower average attendance than Sheffield United this season?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Have Hull City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: