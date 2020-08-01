‘Have him’, ‘Done his time here’ – Plenty of Preston fans react to ongoing Bristol City rumours

Preston North End manager Alex Neil is being strongly linked with the vacant post at Bristol City.

The 39-year-old has been in the Deepdale dugout since 2017 and has since overseen 149 games in charge. But as the season drew to an end, rumours began to circulate about his potential appointment at Bristol City.

Lee Johnson was sacked soon after the restart and the Robins have been linked with a number of candidates – Chris Hughton was supposedly close to being named manager, but for talks breaking down at the last.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

Preston settled for a 9th-place finished in the end. Having spent the majority of the season hanging onto 6th-place, Preston’s form in the second-half of the season saw them fall out of contention.

Nevertheless, Bristol City seem keen on the Scot. But what do Preston fans make of the rumours? Some feel like Neil has run his course at the club, whilst others are in favour of him staying.

See what they had to say on Twitter:

Done his time here ,we are no further foward in terms of getting somewhere. Its all about bums on seats ,entertaining footy and yes results.But another season wil be just a waste . — CF (@ALancashirelad) July 31, 2020

Have him — Dommm (@Dommm07079316) July 31, 2020

Personally I don't think AN will go to Bristol City because of the location. #Pnefc — OMG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@bighPNE) July 31, 2020

Let him go ,he doesn't know his best team ,cost us the playoffs by switching team to often ,to narrow minded ,another Moyes — ricky tarney (@RTarney) July 30, 2020

Why would he want to go there haha — Joe Holland (@Joe_Holland21) July 30, 2020

It’s worrying because he’s stated he wants to be tested and have the pressure of spending bigger fees on players and that can only happen elsewhere for the foreseeable — Richard Bailey (@RickBigshow) July 31, 2020

It all depends on budget. If another championship club promises to splash the cash, it must be tempting for him. — Andy A. (@andypne3) July 31, 2020