Bristol City

‘Have him’, ‘Done his time here’ – Plenty of Preston fans react to ongoing Bristol City rumours

Published

2 mins ago

on

Preston North End manager Alex Neil is being strongly linked with the vacant post at Bristol City.

The 39-year-old has been in the Deepdale dugout since 2017 and has since overseen 149 games in charge. But as the season drew to an end, rumours began to circulate about his potential appointment at Bristol City.

Lee Johnson was sacked soon after the restart and the Robins have been linked with a number of candidates – Chris Hughton was supposedly close to being named manager, but for talks breaking down at the last.

Preston settled for a 9th-place finished in the end. Having spent the majority of the season hanging onto 6th-place, Preston’s form in the second-half of the season saw them fall out of contention.

Nevertheless, Bristol City seem keen on the Scot. But what do Preston fans make of the rumours? Some feel like Neil has run his course at the club, whilst others are in favour of him staying.

See what they had to say on Twitter:


