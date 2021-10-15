Have Gillingham had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Gillingham have found themselves battling at the wrong end of the table so far in League One.

As the season has begun, the Gills have struggled to pick up results and it has led to them dropping down the league table. They’ve been hard to break down at times and have recently beaten Cambridge, as well as holding both Charlton and Oxford to draws but things have been on a downward trajectory since.

With three consecutive 2-0 losses to Wigan, Ipswich and Wycombe, it’s meant that the side have slid to 19th in the table and are only just outside of the relegation places. It’s also meant that the club have failed to score in their last 180 minutes of football.

Boss Steve Evans will be looking to arrest the slide against Sunderland this weekend and if he could mastermind a good result against a strong Black Cats team, then it would go a long way to kickstarting their campaign.

The manager is experienced at both second tier and third tier level and does know how to grind out wins and results. They also have the clinical Vadaine Oliver on their side, who certainly knows where the back of the net is and will be hoping to score a few against Sunderland at the weekend.

In terms of attendance figures though, how well do Gillingham hold up against their divisional rivals? If you think you know your stuff about the Gills, then have a go at the quiz below and see if you really do or whether you don’t know as much as you thought.

