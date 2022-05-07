“Have done everything we can” – Chris Kirchner delivers concerning Derby County takeover update

Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner has revealed he is yet to make a breakthrough in talks on a potential deal for Pride Park and has done “everything he can” at this stage, taking to Twitter to deliver this news.

The US businessman was thought to be on the verge of completing his takeover of the second-tier side after further progress was made – but the one main hurdle that remained was the stadium issue with Mel Morris still owning the Rams’ home ground.

According to Alan Nixon, Kirchner is refusing to deal with Morris who reportedly wants £20m for the East Midlands outfit’s home patch and the former has refused to push the takeover through unless he owns the stadium.

However, Nixon has also reported that the preferred bidder was looking at potentially moving away from Pride Park to another ground for the time being until this issue was resolved, but no concrete progress on that has been reported yet.

This presents a real concern for the Rams who are at real risk of running out of cash completely shortly after the end of this season with the club losing out on the ticket revenue they have received throughout this campaign.

And although Kirchner is desperate to push a deal through, he believes he can do no more at this moment in time.

This afternoon, he posted: Looking forward to the game today and wish I had something more concrete to update. Me and my team have done everything we can. The same hurdles still remain.”

The Verdict:

This is a real concern because this stadium issue needs to be sorted before a deal goes through, so you can only hope this is a tactic by Kirchner to try and spring Morris into action.

With the latter being the man who put the club in administration, the responsibility is on his shoulders to provide a favourable deal to the American because if he doesn’t, the consequences could be very severe for Derby.

It won’t be Morris or Kirchner who suffer the most, it will be the supporters and this is why all parties need to do everything they possibly can to get this deal done and dusted, especially Morris whose demands for £20m are steep.

The ground may be a valuable asset for him – but his flexibility may be crucial in ensuring employees remain in their job, players still have a club to play for, the management team still has a side to manage and the supporters still have a club to go and watch.

Because this process has dragged on for so long with several hurdles in the way, it would be a massive shame if this deal was to break down at the final stage, though the Rams’ fanbase should retain home considering this is the closest they have got to a takeover deal since entering administration.