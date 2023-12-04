Highlights QPR needs to add firepower in the January transfer window to boost their chances of survival in the Championship.

Rodrigo Muniz has struggled to adapt to English football but a loan move could be a relatively low-risk option for QPR.

Muniz's addition would provide extra depth to QPR's squad and give them another option for rotation and potential injuries.

QPR are interested in signing Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham in the January transfer window.

According to Teamtalk, the London club have set their sights on the 22-year-old ahead of the winter window opening.

Muniz has struggled for game time since joining the Cottagers in 2021 from Brazilian side Flamengo.

The forward made 25 appearances in the Championship as Marco Silva’s side won the second division title in 2022, but he has made just five appearances in the Premier League since.

Would Rodrigo Muniz be a good signing for QPR?

The Brazilian spent last season out on loan with Middlesbrough, where he made just 17 appearances, scoring twice, as Boro finished fourth in the table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the striker would be a good addition to Martí Cifuentes’ side at Loftus Road…

Declan Harte

QPR will need to add extra firepower in the January window in order to boost their chances of surviving in the Championship.

Rodrigo’s time at Middlesbrough didn’t stand out, and he has really struggled to adapt to English football since moving in 2021.

But if a loan move is secured then it could be a relatively risk-free move for QPR from a financial perspective.

It is a risk in the sense that he may not have the desired impact, but he will, at the very worst, add some extra depth to Cifuentes’ squad.

QPR have Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong to choose from, so having another option for rotation and in case of injury wouldn’t be a bad idea for their January plans.

It wouldn’t be the most exciting arrival, but it could be the kind of move the Hoops need to make to pad out their squad for a very important second half of the campaign.

He did manage two goals for Boro from 17 appearances last season, so QPR will be hoping for a bit more from him at Loftus Road, but perhaps Cifuentes is the man to finally get the best out of him to achieve that.

Ned Holmes

QPR need more forward firepower in January - of that there is no doubt.

Lyndon Dykes bagged a brace in the week but has struggled to get going this term and for all he offers as a physical target man, has never been a reliable goalscorer at Championship level.

Sinclair Armstrong is an exciting talent but still very young. He's raw, has not yet found his clinical edge in front of goal, and needs to have his minutes managed while the jury is still out on whether Charlie Kelman can cut it at Championship level.

As impressive a job as Marti Cifuentes has already started to do at Loftus Road, he needs reinforcements in January if the R's are to avoid the drop and a striker will be high on his list.

He may have struggled at Middlesbrough last term but a loan deal for Rodrigo Muniz could make a lot of sense. The Brazilian is still developing but there's a lot to like about his game and while he's got the physicality to play on his own up top, he's a different profile of forward to Dykes.

Two goals in 17 appearances for Boro is a poor return but five in 488 Championship minutes for Fulham shows he can find the net at this level while he already lives in the area, which should mean he can settle better in W12.

They have done deals with their rivals before so that should be no issue.