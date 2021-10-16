Have Colchester United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

After meandering their way to a 20th place finish in League Two earlier this year, Colchester United would have been hoping to make a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite launching a complete overhaul of the club’s squad in the summer transfer window, head coach Hayden Mullins has struggled to lead his side into a new dawn in recent months.

In order to avoid the possibility of being dragged into a relegation battle next year, the U’s will need to pick up their performance levels in the fourth-tier.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Harrogate Town this weekend, we have decided to test out your knowledge in our latest quiz by asking you to guess whether Colchester have had a higher or a lower average attendance than these 23 sides this season.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 23 Have Colchester United had a higher or a lower average attendance than Crewe this season? Higher Lower