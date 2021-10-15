Have Bristol Rovers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season

It has been a very tough start to the season for Bristol Rovers following their relegation from League One last term and a run of just three wins in their first ten games had piled pressure on Joey Barton.

That pressure has somewhat been eased following their much-needed 3-0 win against struggling Carlisle United.

That result now needs to be the thing that kick starts their form and enables them to go on a run to climb up the table.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for Bristol Rovers and it is vital that they start to put a consistent run of wins and results together in the fourth tier.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for Bristol Rovers and it is vital that they start to put a consistent run of wins and results together in the fourth tier.

