Bristol City struggles at Ashton Gate are continuing deep into 2021.

Nigel Pearson will have hoped that the Robins’ home form could be the catalyst to get the side challenging towards the upper echelons of the Championship.

As it is, Bristol City are struggling to pick up wins at Ashton Gate and results are easier to come by on the road.

The supporters, meanwhile, are doing all they can. The average attendance at Ashton Gate this season is 18,608 – comfortably in the Championship’s top 10.

Here, we task you with identifying whether or not that average attendance is higher or lower than the other 23 clubs in the Championship:

Have Bristol City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

