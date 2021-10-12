Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Have Bristol City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Published

12 mins ago

on

Bristol City struggles at Ashton Gate are continuing deep into 2021. 

Nigel Pearson will have hoped that the Robins’ home form could be the catalyst to get the side challenging towards the upper echelons of the Championship.

As it is, Bristol City are struggling to pick up wins at Ashton Gate and results are easier to come by on the road.

The supporters, meanwhile, are doing all they can. The average attendance at Ashton Gate this season is 18,608 – comfortably in the Championship’s top 10.

Here, we task you with identifying whether or not that average attendance is higher or lower than the other 23 clubs in the Championship:

Have Bristol City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

AFC Bournemouth


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Have Bristol City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: