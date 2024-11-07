This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Portsmouth will need a strong January transfer window if they are to extend their stay in the Championship beyond just one season.

John Mousinho's side have suffered a difficult start to proceedings this season. A 1-0 defeat in Tuesday night's relegation scrap with Plymouth Argyle has added to the Pompey boss' woes and leaves his side bottom of the table.

After their long-awaited return to the Championship, Portsmouth have only managed one win so far and are yet to taste victory at Fratton Park.

With that in mind, it feels like some key acquisitions will be needed if Portsmouth are going to have any chance of survival this season.

"No space to waste any time" - Portsmouth demand to owners in January

FLW's Portsmouth fan pundit, Miltos Ioannidis, was quizzed on his demand for the Pompey owners ahead of the January transfer window.

"Just go at it, attack it," he said. "There is absolutely no space to waste any time, or to hesitate about anything, or to mess up anything for that matter.

"This transfer window is just so important in ensuring that it remains as a Championship club next season, we have to go at it with every part that we've got.

"We've got to ensure that we get the best deals possible, get the right players in, give ourselves the best possible opportunity to survive in this league.

"It will be disappointing if we don't. We have to go at this window. If that means spending lots of money on wages and transfers, we have to, and we have to do everything in our power to ensure Portsmouth remain a Championship club next year."

Pompey must invest in both attack and defence

It has gone all wrong for Portsmouth this campaign. Their key players haven't been performing, with the likes of Kusini Yengi, Regan Poole, and Christian Saydee all struggling to meet the requirements of the Championship.

On top of this, injuries to Paddy Lane and Conor Shaughnessy haven't helped matters, and going off of their 13 goals scored and 27 conceded in 14 outings, something needs to be added.

Portsmouth's Championship statistics so far this season as per FotMob Position 24th Average possession 43.3% Clean sheets 2 Shots on target per match 3.1 Big chances/missed 21/14

Firstly, they lack experience up front. Mousinho should target a striker who has been there and done it in the Championship, especially when it comes to scoring in key moments when trying to survive,

Saydee and Yengi will simply not be enough in terms of scoring goals, having little to no Championship experience, while the absence of Colby Bishop has weighed heavy.

As for their defence, they should look into the Premier League loan market in a bid to shore things up.

The loan capture of Ashley Phillips for Plymouth Argyle from Tottenham last January was an astute piece of business, which played a key role in Argyle remaining in the Championship last campaign.

Pompey should follow suit as it could pay off dividends.