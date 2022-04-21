‘Have a bit of a Brennan Johnson feeling’ – Stoke City eyeing six-goal midfielder: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are one of a number of Championship clubs interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan for next season, according to TeamTalk.

Anderson has so far made just two first-team appearances for Newcastle, but is currently excelling out on loan with Bristol Rovers in League Two.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances for the Gas since joining in January, proving a key figure in the club’s push for promotion in the fourth-tier.

That is something that has seemingly attracted plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, Newcastle are keen for the teenager to experience Championship football next season, and Stoke are among several second-tier sides who have enquired about a deal.

But would Anderson be a good signing for Stoke? And what would it mean for those involved if this deal was to happen?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on this potential move, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

George Dagless

I can obviously understand why Stoke might be keen on him, as he is a very talented young footballer.

Anderson has done very well indeed on loan at Bristol Rovers and I think it is fair to say that he needs to be playing at a higher level next season, whether that’s out on loan again or with a permanent new club.

Certainly, I think a loan is more likely as Newcastle seem to rate him highly, too, and they will be keen to ensure he is at the right club where he is going to play regularly next season.

Stoke need to make sure they know if they’re keeping Michael O’Neill or not first of all, and then I think their transfer plans will fall into place.

Certainly, though, I think Anderson is a decent signing for any Championship side on paper.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

There’s no doubt that Elliot Anderson has had an impressive 2022 on loan at Bristol Rovers the second half of this season.

Six goals and three assists in 18 League Two appearances should not be sniffed at, particulalry when done by a 19-year-old.

His performances more than warrant the attention he is getting from Stoke City and other clubs in higher divisions and he will no doubt be making a step up in levels in 2022/23.

The most important thing the player and Newcastle should consider is – where is he going to get regular game time?

With that said, given the speculation surrounding Nick Powell’s future with the Potters, and the injury problems he has suffered from this campaign, there may well be an opening that Anderson could fill at the Bet365 Stadium next campaign.

Billy Mulley

I have a bit of a Brennan Johnson feeling when watching Elliot Anderson and it would be no surprise to see the 19-year-old in the Championship next season and thriving.

The fact that almost half of the Championship are currently watching over the teenager, after less than three months of senior football, is a clear indication to the kind of talent he already possesses and how incredibly high the ceiling is for him.

Stoke has been a good destination for younger players to progress over the last couple of years, however, the future of Michael O’Neill makes a move to Stoke risky for the young midfielder.

From a Stoke perspective, the addition of Anderson would be an excellent one, as he is someone who is destined for excellent things and is ready for the rigours of Championship football.